FY2020 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Lifted by Analyst

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Visa in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the credit-card processor will earn $4.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.85. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

V has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.56.

V opened at $190.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $370.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. Visa has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,404.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,754 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Visa by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $82,917,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

