FY2020 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Pfizer in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.82.

PFE has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.95.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $213.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,551,162,000 after buying an additional 830,299 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Pfizer by 19.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,337,737,000 after buying an additional 36,092,723 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Pfizer by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,137,589,000 after buying an additional 24,950,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,953,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,931,423,000 after buying an additional 910,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 30.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,192,000 after buying an additional 9,624,759 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

