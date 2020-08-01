FY2020 EPS Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Lifted by Analyst

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $9.57 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MLM. Cfra cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $218.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.35.

NYSE MLM opened at $207.18 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $135.08 and a 1-year high of $281.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,103,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.08 per share, for a total transaction of $164,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,310 shares in the company, valued at $707,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $1,180,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,325,596.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,021 shares of company stock valued at $342,077 and sold 24,880 shares valued at $5,269,146. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

