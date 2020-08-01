FY2020 EPS Estimates for Centene Corp Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Centene in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centene’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.50 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

CNC opened at $65.25 on Thursday. Centene has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.43.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 64.0% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Centene by 45.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617,774 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 7.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 41.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 40,033 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $2,348,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $2,176,978.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,861 shares of company stock valued at $14,674,987 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

