FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Issued By Piper Sandler

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Visa in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the credit-card processor will earn $5.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.94. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.56.

V stock opened at $190.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $370.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.04 and a 200-day moving average of $187.14. Visa has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,746,754 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

