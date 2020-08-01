FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.25.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.19.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.07. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 126.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 4.4% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 20,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 161.1% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 258,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 159,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 3.8% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 332,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

