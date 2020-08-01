Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.80

Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.80 and last traded at $33.49, with a volume of 811700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.96.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.90 target price (up previously from $11.10) on shares of Future Healthcare of America in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55.

Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The health services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Future Healthcare of America stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

About Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU)

Natur Holdings B.V. produces health food, such as natural juices and snacks. The company is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

