Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FULC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $22.96. The company has a market cap of $383.27 million and a PE ratio of -1.36.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego Cadavid sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $32,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,914 shares of company stock worth $408,763 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 397.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 155,213 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.