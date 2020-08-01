Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €34.00 by Nord/LB

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been given a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FPE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €34.48 ($38.74).

Shares of FPE stock opened at €29.00 ($32.58) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €30.64 and its 200 day moving average price is €32.18. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($42.02) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($50.34).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

