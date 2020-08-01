Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Earns Sell Rating from DZ Bank

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Commerzbank set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €34.48 ($38.74).

FRA:FPE opened at €29.00 ($32.58) on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($42.02) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($50.34). The company’s 50 day moving average is €30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is €32.18.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

