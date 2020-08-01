Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Earns Sell Rating from DZ Bank

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Commerzbank set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €34.48 ($38.74).

FRA:FPE opened at €29.00 ($32.58) on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($42.02) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($50.34). The company’s 50 day moving average is €30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is €32.18.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

