Freshpet (FRPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Freshpet to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Freshpet has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Freshpet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FRPT opened at $96.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,600.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.84. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $96.32.

In related news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 3,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $239,061.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,340,724.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,320 shares in the company, valued at $11,199,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,798 shares of company stock worth $5,525,341 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.55.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

