Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €84.00 by Warburg Research

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €84.00 ($94.38) price target by Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s previous close.

FME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.50 ($78.09) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($106.57) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($92.13) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €83.07 ($93.34).

Shares of ETR FME opened at €74.62 ($83.84) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €76.49 and a 200-day moving average price of €70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion and a PE ratio of 18.36. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €53.50 ($60.11) and a 1 year high of €81.10 ($91.12).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

