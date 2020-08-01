Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €84.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €84.00 ($94.38) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €79.00 ($88.76) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($92.13) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €83.07 ($93.34).

FME opened at €74.62 ($83.84) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.36. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €53.50 ($60.11) and a 1-year high of €81.10 ($91.12). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €76.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

