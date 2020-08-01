Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €70.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($92.13) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Independent Research set a €79.00 ($88.76) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €83.07 ($93.34).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR FME opened at €74.62 ($83.84) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.36. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €53.50 ($60.11) and a 1-year high of €81.10 ($91.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €76.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is €70.64.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.