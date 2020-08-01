Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €69.50 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €69.50 ($78.09) price target from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.86% from the company’s current price.

FME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($106.57) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.80 ($106.52) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €83.07 ($93.34).

ETR:FME opened at €74.62 ($83.84) on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €53.50 ($60.11) and a 12-month high of €81.10 ($91.12). The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €76.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of €70.64.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

