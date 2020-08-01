Franchise Brands PLC (FRAN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.30 on October 19th

Franchise Brands PLC (LON:FRAN) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Monday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:FRAN opened at GBX 93 ($1.14) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. Franchise Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 153 ($1.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $89.02 million and a P/E ratio of 27.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 97.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 109.86.
About Franchise Brands
Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.