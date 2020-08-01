Franchise Brands PLC (FRAN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.30 on October 19th

Franchise Brands PLC (LON:FRAN) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Monday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:FRAN opened at GBX 93 ($1.14) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. Franchise Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 153 ($1.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $89.02 million and a P/E ratio of 27.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 97.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 109.86.

Get Franchise Brands alerts:

About Franchise Brands

Franchise Brands plc engages in franchising and related activities primarily in the United Kingdom. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and kerbed alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; and oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.