Foundation Building Materials (FBM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Foundation Building Materials to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $524.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Foundation Building Materials to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FBM stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Foundation Building Materials has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $585.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.71.

FBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Foundation Building Materials from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Foundation Building Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

