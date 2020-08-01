Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) PT Raised to $85.00 at SunTrust Banks

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of FBHS opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.15 and its 200 day moving average is $59.36. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $998,826.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $120,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.7% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 45.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 35,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.