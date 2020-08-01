Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,679 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 61.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 59.9% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 47.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on F. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.48.

NYSE F opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.