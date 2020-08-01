Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $2.62 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.6% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.7% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,430.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,240.51.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,884.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2,314.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The company has a market cap of $1,522.20 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

