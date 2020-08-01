FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 572,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 220,221 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $57,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,168,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $749,001,000 after buying an additional 107,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,619,000 after buying an additional 29,554 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,828,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,359,000 after buying an additional 29,167 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of FMC by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,422,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,216,000 after buying an additional 57,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,414,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,559,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.44.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $106.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.70 and a 200-day moving average of $94.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. FMC Corp has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $108.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

