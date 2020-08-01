F&M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.88

Shares of F&M Bank Corp (OTCMKTS:FMBM) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and traded as high as $20.10. F&M Bank shares last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 7,600 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46. The company has a market capitalization of $64.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Get F&M Bank alerts:

F&M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. F&M Bank had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter.

F&M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, Internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for F&M Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&M Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.