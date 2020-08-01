Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fly Leasing Limited, formerly known as Babcock & Brown Air Limited, is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft under long-term contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. The Company’s strategy is to effectively manage its fleet and grow its portfolio through accretive acquisitions of aircraft. FLY Leasing is managed and serviced by BBAM L.P., an aircraft leasing company. BBAM acts as manager of FLY Leasing and servicer of the aircraft portfolio under multi-year management and servicing agreements. In addition to arranging for the leasing of the fleet, BBAM assists in the acquiring and disposing of aircraft, marketeering aircraft for lease and release, collecting rents and other payments from the lessees of aircraft, monitoring maintenance, insurance and other obligations under leases, and enforcing FLY Leasing’s rights against lessees. BBAM is an independent company. FLY Leasing Limited is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Fly Leasing from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fly Leasing presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE FLY opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. The firm has a market cap of $200.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. Fly Leasing has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $23.21.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $121.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.36 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 38.97%. Equities analysts expect that Fly Leasing will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLY. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 454.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 2,614.1% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 32,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

