Floor & Decor Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 8,821 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,071% compared to the average daily volume of 753 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.74.

In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 3,376,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $142,506,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fs Equity Partners Vi, L.P. sold 1,623,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $68,493,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,219,399 shares of company stock valued at $319,949,005 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 34,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

FND opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.89 and a 200-day moving average of $48.17. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $462.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.31 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

