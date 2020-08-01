Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.85 Per Share

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Flagstar Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $3.85 for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $31.38 on Thursday. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.56.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.65. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 48,576 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 105,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 39,324 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 25,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,599 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

