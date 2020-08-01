Five9 (FIVN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Five9 to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Five9 had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Five9’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Five9 to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $120.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Five9 has a 12-month low of $48.64 and a 12-month high of $122.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -710.66 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.60.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $334,216.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,131,034.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.45, for a total transaction of $1,731,750.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 112,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,934,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,783 shares of company stock worth $12,910,352 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

