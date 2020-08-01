First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.06

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.06 and traded as high as $34.85. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $34.67, with a volume of 375 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEMS. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $16,789,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $5,094,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 401.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 141,494 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 121.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 161,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 88,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $759,000.

