First Quadrant L P CA Sells 8,898 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,898 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,168,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,718,000 after buying an additional 387,556 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,000,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,658,000 after buying an additional 484,800 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,168,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,131,000 after buying an additional 144,678 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,610,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 207,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $38.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.92. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $82,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $357,238. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

