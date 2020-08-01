First Quadrant L P CA Sells 182 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in NVR were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in NVR by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in NVR by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in NVR by 1.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in NVR by 15.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NVR by 6.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVR opened at $3,930.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,366.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,324.72. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,043.01 and a one year high of $4,071.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. NVR had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3,000.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,650.00.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

