First Quadrant L P CA Invests $373,000 in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $73,800,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,712,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,509,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,501,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,525,000. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin acquired 57,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00.

CARR opened at $27.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $27.72.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

