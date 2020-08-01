First Quadrant L P CA Invests $362,000 in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,639,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,845,000 after acquiring an additional 829,748 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $19,241,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 569,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,144,000 after acquiring an additional 39,980 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Compass Point lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

SCHW stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average is $37.89.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,587.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,159,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

