First Quadrant L P CA Increases Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Centene were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 118.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 113.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 49.2% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,861 shares of company stock worth $14,674,987 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.50 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Shares of CNC opened at $65.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.43. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

