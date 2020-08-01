First Quadrant L P CA Buys 570 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total value of $206,497.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,821.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 2,447 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $859,777.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,794 shares of company stock valued at $48,071,718 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOW stock opened at $439.20 on Friday. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $454.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $413.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.35, a P/E/G ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global lowered ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $445.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.85.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

