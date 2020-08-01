First Quadrant L P CA Acquires 7,329 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 1,352.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $911,217,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 337.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,991,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,406,000 after buying an additional 2,307,451 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,040,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,731,000 after buying an additional 678,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,027,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,219,000 after purchasing an additional 591,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 20.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,398,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,949,000 after purchasing an additional 574,300 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,387,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XEL has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.36.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.04 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.40.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

