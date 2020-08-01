First Community Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for First Community in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. First Community had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 17.35%.

FCCO has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on First Community in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group raised First Community from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on First Community in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.90.

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. First Community has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Community during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Community by 17.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Community by 8.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Community by 22.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Community by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

