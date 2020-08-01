FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.69, but opened at $15.84. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. FireEye shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 162,336 shares trading hands.

FEYE has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FireEye from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of FireEye from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

Get FireEye alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 17,972,120 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $190,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599,110 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,118,106 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $74,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,100 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,993,675 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $63,413,000 after purchasing an additional 402,404 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,595,188 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $43,568,000 after purchasing an additional 27,954 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,846 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $25,559,000 after purchasing an additional 107,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. FireEye had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FireEye Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

FireEye Company Profile (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.