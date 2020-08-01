FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Sopheon (LON:SPE)

Sopheon (LON:SPE)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by stock analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:SPE opened at GBX 870 ($10.71) on Thursday. Sopheon has a 1 year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 900 ($11.08). The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market cap of $88.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 738.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 711.63.

Get Sopheon alerts:

In other news, insider Arif Karimjee ACA sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 710 ($8.74), for a total transaction of £53,250 ($65,530.40).

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Go, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and optimization, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, and stage-gate automation.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sopheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sopheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.