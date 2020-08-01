Financial Review: Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) & Box Ships (NYSE:TEUFF)

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) and Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ship Finance International and Box Ships’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ship Finance International $458.85 million 2.16 $89.18 million $1.09 7.62 Box Ships N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ship Finance International has higher revenue and earnings than Box Ships.

Profitability

This table compares Ship Finance International and Box Ships’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ship Finance International -6.78% 10.56% 2.98% Box Ships N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Ship Finance International has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Box Ships has a beta of -0.68, meaning that its stock price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.9% of Ship Finance International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ship Finance International and Box Ships, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ship Finance International 0 4 1 0 2.20 Box Ships 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ship Finance International presently has a consensus price target of $11.54, indicating a potential upside of 38.87%. Given Ship Finance International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ship Finance International is more favorable than Box Ships.

Summary

Ship Finance International beats Box Ships on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Box Ships

Box Ships Inc. provides commercial management services to shipping companies worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Voula, Greece.

