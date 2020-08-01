Financial Comparison: SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR 0 4 3 0 2.43 Kawasaki Heavy Industries 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR and Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR $30.07 billion 2.21 $2.70 billion $1.18 19.47 Kawasaki Heavy Industries $15.08 billion 0.15 $171.49 million $0.43 12.67

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Kawasaki Heavy Industries. Kawasaki Heavy Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR and Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR N/A N/A N/A Kawasaki Heavy Industries 1.15% 4.47% 1.08%

Summary

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR beats Kawasaki Heavy Industries on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers. The Medium Voltage business offers medium voltage distribution and grid automation solutions. The Secure Power business offers secure power services. The Industrial Automation business provides automation and control solutions. The company has a strategic partnership with Alderon Iron Ore Corp. to develop kami iron ore project. Schneider Electric SE was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace, gas turbine and machinery, plant and infrastructure, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery businesses. The Ship & Offshore Structure segment offers liquid natural gas carriers, LPG carriers, bulk carriers, and submarines. The Rolling Stock segment provides electric train cars, including bullet trains; and electric and diesel locomotives, passenger coaches, and bogies. The Aerospace segment offers aircrafts for the Japan Ministry of Defense; component parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; and missiles/space equipment. The Gas Turbine & Machinery segment provides jet engines, industrial-use gas turbines/cogeneration systems, gas engines, diesel engines, steam turbines for marine and land, and aerodynamic machineries/marine propulsion systems. The Plant & Infrastructure segment offers cement, fertilizer, and other industrial plants; and power plants, liquid natural gas tanks, municipal waste incineration plants, tunnel boring machines, and crushing machines. The Motorcycle & Engine segment provides motorcycles, utility vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, personal watercrafts, and general-purpose gasoline engines. The Precision Machinery segment offers hydraulic components for construction machineries; hydraulic components and systems for industrial machineries; marine steering gears; hydraulic deck machineries; industrial robots; and medical and pharmaceutical robots. The company sells its products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

