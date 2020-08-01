Financial Analysis: Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) & Nsav (NASDAQ:NSAV)

Nsav (OTCMKTS:NSAV) and Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Nsav has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ctrip.Com International has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nsav and Ctrip.Com International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nsav N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ctrip.Com International $4.52 billion 3.36 $162.00 million $0.94 29.21

Ctrip.Com International has higher revenue and earnings than Nsav.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nsav and Ctrip.Com International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nsav 0 0 0 0 N/A Ctrip.Com International 0 3 6 0 2.67

Ctrip.Com International has a consensus target price of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 51.13%.

Profitability

This table compares Nsav and Ctrip.Com International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nsav N/A N/A N/A Ctrip.Com International 5.79% 3.91% 1.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.4% of Ctrip.Com International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Nsav shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Ctrip.Com International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ctrip.Com International beats Nsav on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nsav Company Profile

NSAV Holding, Inc., through its subsidiary, Global Distribution Corporation, markets and distributes supplement, wellness, and natural remedy products. It provides health and wellness products that include vitamin and mineral supplements, probiotics, and other nutraceuticals health supplements under the Nutra Horizon brand name. The company is headquartered in Cresco, Pennsylvania.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, buses, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, activities, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; and supplier management and customer relationship management services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information maintenance, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel report system. Additionally, the company offers online advertising services. It operates primarily under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brand names. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

