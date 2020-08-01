Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,982,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,326 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $57,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,193,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,872,000 after acquiring an additional 780,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,353,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,150,000 after buying an additional 277,410 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,417,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,705,000 after buying an additional 828,846 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,145,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,111,000 after buying an additional 66,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,846,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,320,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $19.86 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Fifth Third Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.