Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

FNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 256,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $8,351,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,925 shares in the company, valued at $20,470,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,536 shares in the company, valued at $20,467,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,181 shares of company stock worth $9,230,421 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 383.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 89.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

FNF opened at $32.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.28. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

