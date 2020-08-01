Fidelity European Values (LON:FEV) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $263.00

Shares of Fidelity European Values plc (LON:FEV) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.00 and traded as low as $258.50. Fidelity European Values shares last traded at $258.50, with a volume of 402,571 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 263 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 245.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.70.

Fidelity European Values Company Profile (LON:FEV)

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity European Values plc is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

