Federated Hermes Inc (FHI) to Issue Dividend of $0.27 on August 14th

Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 30th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, August 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th.
Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $26.36 on Friday. Federated Hermes has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.30.
Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $360.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Federated Hermes Company Profile
Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.
