Federated Hermes Inc (FHI) to Issue Dividend of $0.27 on August 14th

Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 30th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, August 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $26.36 on Friday. Federated Hermes has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $360.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Federated Hermes from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Hermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut Federated Hermes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

