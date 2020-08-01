Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 3,046.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 36.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 28,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $1,301,776.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,330 shares in the company, valued at $425,354.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $1,588,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,043.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,826 shares of company stock worth $6,594,303. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.90.

Fastenal stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.90.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

