Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Boosted by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,576 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,293 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.2% during the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 16,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 30.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 13.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 28.0% during the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 93.0% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 401,710 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $91,216,000 after buying an additional 193,524 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook stock opened at $253.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $668.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.59. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $255.85.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 23.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.37.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $45,543.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,269.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,591 shares of company stock valued at $14,894,825 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

