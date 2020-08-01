Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stake Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FN. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 68.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $56,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FN stock opened at $72.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $72.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $411.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

