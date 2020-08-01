F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 526.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 46.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1,941.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.76.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $157,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $35,022.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,727 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV opened at $135.90 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $156.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.72.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

