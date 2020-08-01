Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Shares Down 5.3%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)’s stock price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51, 139,289 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,624,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XELA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 13th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.38.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $365.45 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XELA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Exela Technologies by 541.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118,517 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exela Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 68,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Exela Technologies by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 121,020 shares in the last quarter. 33.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

