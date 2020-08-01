Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Evofem Biosciences Inc. develops and anticipates commercializing products which support and promote women as the primary healthcare consumer. The company is identifying and developing new and novel products which specifically address unmet needs in the areas of sexual and reproductive health, the prevention of acquisition of sexually transmitted infections and products which address or promote general health and wellbeing. Evofem Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Neothetics Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO CA. “

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EVFM. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Evofem Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Evofem Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.54.

EVFM opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. Evofem Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Justin J. File purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $26,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco purchased 857,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,957,143.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 880,893 shares of company stock worth $3,028,481 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVFM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 941.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after buying an additional 7,184,638 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $617,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 31,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.